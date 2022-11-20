 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Swanson Russell Promotes Eight in Lincoln and Omaha Offices Tanner Boesiger Sarah Carritt Jack Chatelain Amber Mencl Jess Schmitz Kaitlyn Smejdir Kassie Smidt Peter Worth Swanson Russell recently promoted eight in its Lincoln and Omaha offices: Tanner Boesiger, Sarah Carritt, Jack Chatelain, Amber Mencl, Jess Schmitz, Kaitlyn Smejdir, Kassie Smidt and Peter Worth. Boesiger was promoted to art director. Boesiger started at the agency in 2021 as an associate art director working on accounts such as SiteOne, Textron Systems, Cushman, Koch Agronomic Services and Union Bank & Trust. He's originally from Beatrice, Nebraska. Carritt was promoted to human resources specialist. Carritt rejoined Swanson Russell as an HR coordinator in 2021. She had previously served as an HR intern at the agency between 2019 and 2020. Carritt originally hails from Malcolm, Nebraska. Chatelain was promoted to art director. Chatelain joined the agency in 2018 and over the years has served as an account service/PR intern, associate designer, designer and associate art director. He's worked on clients such as Walls Outdoor Goods, Minn Kota, JLG, Arctic Cat, PERC, Ransomes, Badlands and Rescue. Chatelain originally hails from Kearney, Nebraska. Mencl was promoted to vice president - HR manager. Mencl joined the agency in 2015 as a human resources specialist and has since gone on to serve as a senior human resources specialist and HR manager. She's a native of Red Cloud, Nebraska. Schmitz was promoted to associate digital producer. Since joining Swanson Russell in 2021, Schmitz has served as a digital production coordinator working on nearly 30 of the agency's clients across industries. She originally hails from Missouri Valley, Iowa. Smejdir was promoted to account manager. The Lincoln, Nebraska, native joined the agency in 2021 as a project manager and has since served as a senior project manager working on several clients including NDS and JLG. Smidt was promoted to financial analyst. Since joining the agency in 2014, she has served as an accounting assistant, lead accounting assistant and accountant. Kassie originally hails from Beemer, Nebraska. Worth was promoted to senior art director. Worth started at Swanson Russell in 2015 and has served as a designer, associate art director and art director over his tenure. The Lincoln, Nebraska native has worked on clients such as TRU Simulation + Training, Bright Start, Nosler, Turface, Gerber, NDS, Kaman and Textron Aviation. Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit swansonrussell.com.

