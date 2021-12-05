Swanson Russell Promotes Eight in Lincoln and Omaha Offices Suzanne Petersen Justin Klemsz Kylie Legree Kristi Leaders Emily O'Malley Michael Rudolf Kaylan Petersen Liz Dorland Swanson Russell recently promoted eight in its Lincoln and Omaha offices: Suzanne Petersen, Justin Klemsz, Kylie Legree, Kristi Leaders, Emily O'Malley, Michael Rudolf, Kaylan Petersen and Liz Dorland. Suzanne Petersen was promoted to account supervisor. Since joining Swanson Russell in 2017 as a senior account manager, Petersen has worked on numerous clients including Badlands, Kimber, Hatteras Yachts, Peak Nano, Nebraska Game & Parks Commission, MemorialCare, OTIS, Bullet Weights and Nosler. The Kearney, Nebraska, native earned a bachelor's degree in advertising and communication from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Klemsz was promoted to vice president - experience director. He joined the agency in 2012 as a digital producer, and since then has gone on to serve as a digital strategist and, most recently, as manager of digital solutions. During his tenure, Klemsz has worked on clients such as Arctic Cat, E-Z-GO, Minn Kota, Humminbird, Badlands and SiteOne. Hailing from Lincoln, Nebraska, he earned a bachelor's degree in music from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Legree was promoted to vice president - experience director. Since joining Swanson Russell in 2016, Legree has served as a digital strategist, and most recently as manager of digital services. She has worked on clients such as Koch Agronomic Services, Rain Bird, Union Bank and Trust and Bright Start, among others. Legree hails from Lincoln, Nebraska, and earned a bachelor's degree in marketing from the University of Iowa. Leaders was promoted to senior account manager. She joined the agency in 2019 as an account manager and has worked on a variety of clients including AMVAC, JLG Ag, Beef Quality Assurance, Northeast Community College and the National Agriculture Education Foundation. Leaders originally hails from Elkader, Iowa, and earned a bachelor's degree in communications from Arizona State University. O'Malley was promoted to senior account manager. Joining Swanson Russell in 2017, O'Malley has served as a senior project manager and, most recently, as an account manager working on clients such as the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC), Blue Star Gas, Kaman, MemorialCare, Koch Agronomic Services and others. Originally hailing from Raymond, Nebraska, O'Malley earned a bachelor's degree in advertising and public relations from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Rudolf was promoted to associate creative director. Since joining the agency in 2017, Rudolf has served as an art director and senior art director. During his tenure, he's worked on clients such as Koch Agronomic Services, Vista Professional Lighting, Nebraska Game & Parks, Excalibur Crossbows, the Northeast Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (NEAFWA), National Shooting Sports Foundation and Cannon Downriggers, among others. The Grand Island, Nebraska, native earned an Associate Degree in graphic design from the Creative Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Kaylan Petersen was promoted to experience strategist. She joined Swanson Russell in 2018 as a digital producer, and went on to serve as a senior digital producer. Over her tenure, Kaylan Petersen has worked on clients such as Arctic Cat, SiteOne, Textron Aviation, MemorialCare and Hoegemeyer, among others. The Omaha, Nebraska, native earned a bachelor's degree in marketing from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Dorland was promoted to senior public relations counsel. Since joining the agency in 2016, Dorland has served as a public relations associate and, most recently, as a public relations counsel. She has worked on clients including Briggs & Stratton, Nebraska State Fair, E-Z-GO, SiteOne, the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC), NDS, NEST 529 and WOW Watersports. An Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, native, Dorland earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit swansonrussell.com.