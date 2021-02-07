 Skip to main content
Swanson Russell
Swanson Russell

Swanson Russell Receives Honors at PRSA Nebraska Paper Anvil Awards Gala Swanson Russell received 15 awards at the 2021 Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Nebraska Paper Anvil Awards Gala held virtually on January 28. PRSA Nebraska's Paper Anvil Awards honor outstanding contributions made to the public relations profession. The competition recognizes organizations that have successfully addressed a communications challenge with skill, creativity and resourcefulness. Swanson Russell accepted nine Awards of Excellence on behalf of clients for the following: Propane Education & Research Council (PERC), Autogas Learning Pages - Crisis & Issues Management SiteOne Landscape Supply, SiteOne COVID-19 Business Response - Crisis & Issues Management Cattlemen's Beef Board (CBB), Progressive Cattle Column - Editorials/Op-Ed Columns Profile Products, HyrdoStraw Acquisition Announcement - Internal Communications CBB, Email Signup Campaign - Social Media SiteOne Landscape Supply, Hardscape UGC Campaign - Social Media Koch Agronomic Services, Geotargeting Awareness Campaign - Social Media SiteOne Landscape Supply, Jobsite Jokes - Social Media AMVAC, AMVAC Virtual Media Event - Webcast/Webinar The agency also accepted six Awards of Merit for the following work: Badlands, Badlands Blog - Blogs CBB, COVID-19 Response - Crisis & Issues Management PERC, Construction Safety Week PR Campaign - Events & Observances CBB, The Drive Newsletter - Publications Koch Agronomic Services, Field Notes Podcast - Special Projects PERC, Propane Kids Educator Campaign - Word-of-Mouth Marketing "PR is an important part of our strategic offering," said Brent Schott, president of Swanson Russell. "It's an honor to see our teams and clients across multiple industries recognized by PRSA Nebraska." Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit swansonrussell.com.

