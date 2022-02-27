Swanson Russell Hires Eight in Lincoln and Omaha Offices Colin Ball Davita Berven Sydny Boyd Dan Cooper Alli Inglebright Joe John Jace Robinson Casey Wurst Swanson Russell welcomes Colin Ball, Davita Berven, Sydny Boyd, Dan Cooper, Alli Inglebright, Joe John, Jace Robinson and Casey Wurst. Ball joins Swanson Russell as an experience strategist on the Digital team in Omaha. Before joining the agency, Ball served for eight years in multiple roles at Hurrdat, including as a digital marketing strategist, content strategist and content manager. The Naperville, Illinois, native earned a bachelor's degree in journalism with a focus in news and advertising from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska. Berven joins the agency as an email and marketing automation coordinator on the Database team in Lincoln. Prior to joining Swanson Russell, Berven served in graphic design roles at Sandhills Global and GolfStatus, as well as at the University of Nebraska as an adjunct professor in graphic design. The Inman, Nebraska, native earned a bachelor's degree in graphic design from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Boyd joins Swanson Russell as a public relations associate in the Lincoln office. Prior to coming on board to the agency, Boyd served in a number of roles at KMTV in Omaha, most recently as senior executive producer. The Castle Rock, Colorado, native earned a bachelor's degree in journalism and broadcasting from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Cooper joins the agency as a creative director in the Omaha office. Before joining Swanson Russell, Cooper served as a creative director at Bozell for four years. Prior to that, he served in a variety of roles at Bailey Lauerman for 10 years, including associate creative director and head of digital. Cooper has also previously served on the AAF Omaha board of directors. Over the course of his career, Cooper has worked on brands such as Panda Express, Disney, Cuties Clementines and Union Pacific. The Lincoln, Nebraska, native earned a bachelor's degree in art from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Inglebright joins Swanson Russell as an email marketing coordinator on the Database team in Lincoln. Prior to joining the agency, Inglebright served as an account manager and business development account manager at Revolution Wraps. The Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native earned a bachelor's degree in photojournalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia and a master's degree in integrated media communication from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. John joins the agency as an associate digital producer in the Lincoln office. Prior to joining Swanson Russell, John served as a project associate for the Child Youth and Family Studies (CYAF) Department at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's College of Education and Human Sciences. The Omaha, Nebraska, native earned a bachelor's degree in journalism and advertising/public relations from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Robinson joins Swanson Russell as a public relations counsel in the Omaha office. Before coming to the agency, Robinson served in a variety of marketing roles, including marketing coordinator at Kearney Archway and marketing director at Nebraska State Fair. Most recently, he served as marketing manager at AGROdeviate. The Oberlin, Kansas, native earned a bachelor's degree in strategic communications from the University of Kansas-Lawrence. Wurst joins the agency as an experience strategist in the Lincoln office. Prior to Swanson Russell, she served as a marketing specialist at the California Dental Association and as a creative director at redthread. Most recently, Wurst served as marketing manager at CompanyCam. Originally from Lincoln, Nebraska, Wurst earned a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communications from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit swansonrussell.com.