Swanson Russell's Warner Named President of NAMA Chapter Andrew Warner, account director for Swanson Russell, has been named president of the Missouri-Kansas Chapter of the National Agri-Marketing Association (NAMA). "NAMA is the premier organization for agri-marketing professionals and I'm honored to have the opportunity to serve this chapter," Warner said. "Agriculture is an important industry to all of us and being able to help the marketing professionals in this area is personally and professionally very satisfying to me." Warner has dedicated his 25-year career to developing successful strategic marketing campaigns in agriculture, animal health, healthcare and industrial manufacturing. He joined Swanson Russell four years ago, now directing several of the agency's ag-based clients in the livestock, seed and machinery sectors. "The strength of NAMA depends on its chapters and volunteer leaders," said Deron Johnson, NAMA president. "We are grateful to have Andrew serving as the leader of one of NAMA's largest chapters, and excited about his vision for serving our members." For more than 60 years, NAMA has provided education and insights that position its members for success, equipping them to deliver greater value for their companies and employers in a rapidly changing world. With more than 3,500 college students and professional members in 23 chapters across the country, NAMA helps members grow their agribusiness careers locally and nationally. Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit swansonrussell.com.