Swanson Russell Hires Five in Lincoln and Omaha Offices Kaitlyn Smejdir Lupe Dimas Margaret Davenport Eric Smits Andrew Foster Swanson Russell welcomes Kaitlyn Smejdir, Lupe Dimas, Margaret Davenport, Eric Smits and Andrew Foster. Smejdir joins Swanson Russell as a project manager in Lincoln. She was previously with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Institute of Agricultural and Natural Resources, where she served as an executive assistant and social media and event coordinator. The Lincoln native earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska-Kearney, where she studied recreation management, marketing and French. Dimas joins the agency as a motion designer on the creative team in the Lincoln office. Before Swanson Russell, Dimas served as a video production specialist for HuskerVision and the Kansas Department for Children and Families. A native of Ohiowa, Nebraska, Dimas earned a bachelor's degree in broadcast production from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Davenport joins Swanson Russell as a writer/producer based in the Lincoln office. Prior to joining the agency, Davenport served in copywriter and senior copywriter roles at other advertising agencies including KidGlov and redthread. Hailing from Lincoln, Nebraska, Davenport earned her bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Smits joins Swanson Russell as a media coordinator based in the Lincoln office. Previously, Smits was a market analyst intern at Smith Kroeger. The Bellevue, Nebraska native earned a bachelor's degree in marketing research from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Foster joins the agency as a database marketing manager in the Lincoln office. Prior to joining Swanson Russell, he was the marketing manager for Dawson Tire & Wheel and a digital marketing strategist at Beavercreek Marketing. The Rochester, Minnesota native has a bachelor's degree in business administration with an emphasis in marketing from the University of North Dakota. Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit swansonrussell.com.
