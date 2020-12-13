Swanson Russell Honored at Lincoln AMA PRISM Awards Swanson Russell received 12 awards from the American Marketing Association (AMA) Prism Awards sponsored by the Lincoln chapter. The ceremony recognized excellence in marketing and communications throughout the local advertising community. Swanson Russell accepted five Prism Awards on behalf of the following clients: Koch Agronomic Services: DUROMIDE Active Ingredient Launch Campaign Rain Bird: "Take Control" Point-of-Sale Package Runza: Holiday Gift Card Promotion Union Bank and Trust: 2020 Brand Campaign Walls Outdoor Goods: 2019 Social Media Campaign The agency also accepted seven Merit Awards on behalf of the following clients: Bright Start: "What They Become" Digital Campaign Koch Agronomic Services: ANVOL Direct Mail Koch Agronomic Services: ANVOL "Train the Trainer" Video Series Nebraska State Fair: 2019 Social Media Rain Bird: "Take Control" Campaign Walls Outdoor Goods: Fall 2019 Campaign Walls Outdoor Goods: Fall 2019 Point-of-Purchase Campaign "These awards are a snapshot of the diverse mix of local and national brands we work with every day," said Brent Schott, president of Swanson Russell. "This cross-pollination of industries and marketing challenges elevates our work and contributes greatly to our business resilience." The mission of Lincoln AMA is to help marketing professionals-from recent college graduates to marketing veterans-learn, grow and connect. The Prism Awards aim to recognize excellence in all areas of marketing and communications. Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit swansonrussell.com.