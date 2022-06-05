Swanson Russell Promotes Eight in Lincoln and Omaha Offices Robin Barrett Quiller Caudill Shelton Crouch Laura Duensing Chelsea Honnens Chris Johnson Jordan Kaiser Kayleen Mourey Swanson Russell recently promoted eight in its Lincoln and Omaha offices: Robin Barrett, Quiller Caudill, Shelton Crouch, Laura Duensing, Chelsea Honnens, Chris Johnson, Jordan Kaiser and Kayleen Mourey. Barrett was promoted to senior media strategist. During her tenure at Swanson Russell, Barrett has served as media coordinator, media buyer, media planner and media strategist, working on accounts including AMVAC, Koch Agronomic Services, Everris, Otis, Nosler, Badlands and Visit Omaha. She is originally from North Platte, Nebraska. Caudill was promoted to vice president/director of development services. He joined the agency in 2009 and has served as a developer and interactive development manager. The Lincoln, Nebraska, native has worked on clients such as Johnson Outdoors, Profile, Rain Bird, Vermeer, Memorial Care and Textron. Crouch was promoted to vice president/UX director. Since joining Swanson Russell in 2001, Crouch has served in various roles, including graphic designer, interactive designer, interactive art director, UX designer, UX lead and UX manager. The Marquette, Nebraska, native has worked on clients including EZGO, Arctic Cat, OCVB and JLG. Duensing was promoted to social media manager. Joining the agency in 2014 as a public relations coordinator, Duensing has served in a variety of roles, including as public relations writer, associate social media strategist and social media strategist. The Fremont, Nebraska, native has worked on clients including the Propane Education & Research Council, SiteOne, AMVAC, Koch Agronomic Services, Dorothy Lynch and Runza. Honnens was promoted to digital designer. Since joining Swanson Russell in 2016, Honnens has served in several roles including associate designer, digital production artist and, most recently, as associate UX designer. Over their tenure, the Lincoln, Nebraska, native has worked on clients including SiteOne, Textron Aviation, Central Valley Ag and Humminbird. Johnson was promoted to UX engineer lead. Since joining Swanson Russell in 2009, Johnson has served in roles, including interactive designer, senior interactive designer and senior UX designer. The Crofton, Nebraska, native has worked on a variety of clients, including Arctic Cat, EZGO and Cushman. Kaiser was promoted to senior developer. Since joining Swanson Russell in 2011, Kaiser has served in several roles including user experience designer and developer. The Lincoln, Nebraska, native has worked on clients including E-Z-GO, MemorialCare, JLG, Central Valley Ag and the Texas Beef Council. Mourey was promoted to associate digital producer. She joined the agency in 2019 as a digital strategy intern and has since served as digital production coordinator. The East Hampton, Connecticut, native has worked on clients including MemorialCare, JLG and Kautex. Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit swansonrussell.com.