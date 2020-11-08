 Skip to main content
Swanson Russell Adds Three to the Executive Leadership Team Lisa Lorraine Katie Sands Tony Sattler Swanson Russell announces the promotion of Lisa Lorraine, Katie Sands and Tony Sattler to executive vice presidents. They have been added to Swanson Russell's Executive Leadership Team. "Lisa, Katie and Tony are proven leaders who contribute greatly to the success of our clients and our business," said Brent Schott, president of Swanson Russell. "With unique talents and a shared passion for continuous improvement, they will bring valuable new perspectives to the leadership of the agency." Lorraine was promoted to executive vice president, director of creative development. Throughout her 19 years at Swanson Russell, she has put her creative and strategic skills to work by helping her teams elevate some of the agency's most prominent client brands. The work under her leadership has contributed greatly to client longevity as well as new client acquisition across all areas of focus. In the coming months, Lorraine will be leading the Recruitment Council to help ensure the agency attracts and hires top talent as the agency continues to grow. Sands was promoted to executive vice president, group account director. She joined Swanson Russell in 2010 as an account manager and quickly established herself as an action-oriented team leader. Over the past 10 years, Sands has played a crucial role in growing the agency's client roster and is well-versed in a variety of industries. In addition, she's been a driving force behind Swanson Russell's corporate new business efforts, selection and implementation of a project management system, and most recently was asked to lead the agency's diversity and inclusion program. Sattler was promoted to executive vice president, director of CX and insights. He joined Swanson Russell in 2006 and has since gained more than 14 years of valuable account service and digital experience working with clients in many industries. Most recently, Sattler led a continuous improvement team through the development of a framework for the agency's growing data and insights business. This will become his main priority going forward. He will also be leading the agency's growing focus on customer experience (CX) methodologies. Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency with offices in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit swansonrussell.com.

