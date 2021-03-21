Swanson Russell Promotes Six in Lincoln and Omaha Offices Morgan Bruggeman Chelsea Honnens Theresa Johnson Casey Mills Kaylan Petersen Kassie Smidt Swanson Russell recently promoted six employees in its Lincoln and Omaha offices: Morgan Bruggeman, Chelsea Honnens, Theresa Johnson, Casey Mills, Kaylan Petersen and Kassie Smidt. Bruggeman was promoted to associate UX designer. She started as a UX design intern in 2016 and most recently served as a digital production artist. Bruggeman has worked with clients such as Textron Aviation, Badlands Gear and Walls Outdoor Goods. The Lincoln, Neb., native earned a bachelor's degree in advertising and graphic design from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Honnens was promoted to associate UX designer. The Lincoln native originally joined Swanson Russell in 2016 as an associate designer and has since served as a digital production artist, working on clients such as Propane Education & Research Council (PERC), E-Z-GO, Textron Aviation and JLG. She graduated from Southeast Community College with an associate degree in graphic design. Johnson was promoted to senior email marketing coordinator. Since 2018, she has been serving as an email marketing coordinator, working on a variety of clients including Badlands Gear, JLG, Cattlemen's Beef Board and PERC, to name a few. The Sioux City, Iowa, native earned a bachelor's degree in marketing from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Mills was promoted to director of social media. Mills most recently served as a social media manager, working on clients such as SiteOne, PERC, Blue Star Gas, Kimber America, Runza and Badlands Gear. The Wyoming native received a bachelor's degree in media production with an emphasis in print journalism and advertising and public relations from Hastings College. He went on to receive a master's degree in news editorial from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Petersen was promoted to senior digital producer, where she can continue her work on clients such as Arctic Cat, Textron Aviation and MemorialCare. The Omaha native earned her bachelor's degree in business marketing from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Smidt was promoted to accountant. The Beemer, Neb., native joined the Lincoln office in 2014 as an accounting assistant, where she's led countless improvements in agency accounting processes. She received a bachelor's degree in public accounting from Wayne State College. Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit swansonrussell.com.
