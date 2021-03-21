LPL FINANCIAL WELCOMES TAGGE RUTHERFORD FINANCIAL GROUP LPL Financial LLC, a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, announces that Tagge Rutherford Financial Group has joined LPL Financial's broker-dealer and corporate RIA platforms, which leverage LPL as custodian. The large enterprise firm reported having served approximately $1 billion in advisory and brokerage assets*. They join LPL from Cetera. Based in Omaha, Neb., Tagge Rutherford Financial Group is a full-service financial firm with 25 financial advisors assisted by a 25-member office support staff. The firm was founded by Jerry Tagge and Greg Rutherford in 1993, and most of the advisors have spent their entire career with the company. Partners on the executive team include Scott Norvell, Monte Peterson, Chad Peterson, Adam Bailey and Nate Edie. The firm congratulates Tagge on his retirement. Prior to co-founding the company, Tagge played college football at the University of Nebraska. He was quarterback for the National Championship team in 1971 and 1972. He also played professionally in NFL and Canada. He was selected by the Green Bay packers in the first round of the 1972 NFL draft. Now retired, he plans to spend more time with his grandchildren. The Tagge Rutherford advisors and financial professionals take a team approach to providing clients with comprehensive wealth management, retirement planning, insurance and tax strategies, estate planning and other financial services. "We work to help every client pursue their dreams by delivering a systematic wealth management process that provides risk management, comprehensive services and disciplined investment results," said President Monte Peterson, quoting the firm's mission statement. The group turned to LPL for its integrated technology and self-clearing capabilities. "Our business continues to grow as the world around us evolves," Monte Peterson said. "We recognized a need for a changeone that impacts clients positively and creates more office efficiencies. With LPL's technology platform, the tools we use to serve clientsfrom reporting to tradingwork together under a single sign-on. It will be so much easier to manage the day-to-day support of clients, and they will have a transformed experience as well." When the global pandemic created the need to serve clients remotely, the team became even more aware of the need for enhanced technology capabilities. As they've been onboarding their clients to LPL's platform, they said the integrated workflow that powers the account opening process has made onboarding easy and seamless. Peterson added, "So many of our clients are now using DocuSign to sign forms electronically. We couldn't believe how easy that is." Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development. "We extend a warm welcome to the entire Tagge Rutherford team and are pleased to be their choice for enhanced service and support. Our goal is to make it easier for firms to operate efficiently, cost-effectively and with the best capabilities and solutions designed to help advisors grow their business and deliver differentiated experiences to their clients. As the leader in the independent market, we will continue to leverage our positon and scale to be a value driver to our advisors and help them be successful at every stage of their business' lifecycle. We look forward to partnering with the Tagge Rutherford team for years to come." Read about other firms that recently joined LPL in the LPL Financial News and Media section of LPL.com. Advisors, find an LPL business development representative near you.