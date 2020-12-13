Telpner Peterson Law Firm, LLP

 Skip to main content
Peggy Caruso Retires After Serving the Legal Community for Over 50 Years. Telpner Peterson Law Firm would like to congratulate Peggy Caruso for her 53 years in the legal profession. Peggy is now retiring after having served the last 27 years as a Paralegal and Office Administrator at the firm. She will be greatly missed. We wish her all the best as she enjoys her well deserved retirement. Because of Covid, the firm asks that cards of congratulations be sent to Peggy at: 15753 Laurel Avenue, Omaha, NE 68116.

