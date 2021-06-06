Vala To Oversee Tenaska's Engineering & Construction Team Tenaska, an Omaha-based energy company with expertise in natural gas and electric power marketing, energy management, development and acquisition of energy assets, and operation of generating facilities, has selected Justin Vala to take over management of Tenaska's engineering & construction team, effective June 1. Vala, who becomes senior vice president, engineering & construction, has been with Tenaska since 2008. Prior to joining Tenaska, Vala worked for ExxonMobil Chemical, primarily in the Olefins Group, as a technology engineer, plant engineer and energy coordinator. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln. He is a registered professional engineer and a member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers.
