The Council of Independent Nebraska Colleges Foundation Announces New Board Members and Board Officers for 2022-2024 The Council of Independent Nebraska Colleges Foundation (CINCF) has announced the appointment of new members to its Board of Directors, along with Board officers for 2022-2024. New additions to the Board of Directors include Dr. Andreia Nebel (Vice President of Academic Affairs, Clarkson College) and Bryan Shank (Vice President, Union Bank & Trust). CINC Foundation Board officers are Chair, Greg Hohl (President, Wahoo State Bank); Vice Chair, Dr. Darrin Good (President, Nebraska Wesleyan University); Secretary, Jody Horner (President, Midland University); and Treasurer, Steve Ritzman (President, SR Consulting). "We are very pleased to have these talented individuals guiding Nebraska's independent college foundation," said Treva Haugaard, CINCF's Executive Director. "Their experience and business expertise will further enhance the educational opportunities available for students attending Nebraska's private higher education institutions." The CINC Foundation's 13 member colleges and universities include Bellevue University, Bryan College of Health Sciences, Clarkson College, College of Saint Mary, Concordia University, Creighton University, Doane University, Hastings College, Midland University, Nebraska Methodist College, Nebraska Wesleyan University, Union College, and York University. About the Council of Independent Nebraska Colleges Foundation The Council of Independent Nebraska Colleges Foundation (CINCF) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that is dedicated to making excellent higher education opportunities accessible to students from diverse backgrounds and communities. CINCF supports the missions of its 13 member institutions and promotes the high quality and affordability of member colleges to prospective students and their families. www.cincfoundation.org
