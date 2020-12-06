The Harry A. Koch Co. The Harry A. Koch Co. is pleased to announce the acquisition of Ferris Benefits Group, effective September 30, 2020. Ferris Benefits Group was created by two veterans in the employee benefits industry. They supported clients from Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota and the southeastern United States with self-funded health plans and online enrollment technology. The Harry A. Koch Co. is excited about the expansion to the employee benefits division and the added resources and knowledge provided by the Ferris Benefits Group associates. The division now consists of 26 dedicated employee benefit professionals, serving nearly 3,000 employers and individuals across the region. Known for innovation and client service, The Koch Co. excels at delivering methods for controlling costs and offering targeted solutions beyond insurance to drive best outcomes. The acquisition was based on the alignment of values between Ferris Benefits Group and The Harry A. Koch Co., especially in the areas of local representation and delivery of solutions specific to the client. Founded in 1916, The Harry A. Koch Co. is a local, privately owned insurance agency and broker with offices in Omaha and Lincoln. The Koch Co. team understands the values of trust, integrity, and knowledge when providing quality risk management and insurance services in the areas of Business Insurance, Employee Benefits, Surety Bonds, Personal Insurance, and Loss Control. They employ over 130 professionals and are one of the top 10 largest bank-owned insurance agencies in the United States.