Harry A. Koch Co. Changing Name to FNIC The Harry A. Koch Co., a long-time affiliate of First Insurance Group, LLC, a subsidiary of the Lauritzen Corporation, will now operate as FNIC. In February, First Insurance Group's seventeen individual insurance agencies united their brands, experiences, stories, and futures into one agency and now operate as FNIC. The new brand will soon be reflected on the agency's buildings, informational materials and advertising. "The group's decentralized operating model has performed exceptionally, with each agency developing and nurturing meaningful client and carrier partnerships," said Scott Hill, President and CEO. "However, it was clear that the more this affiliated group of agencies worked together and shared resources, the better service our clients and business partners received." Unifying as FNIC is a meaningful and decisive step that will lead to greater efficiencies, improved access to teams of talented people, and strengthened support of the Omaha and Lincoln communities, Hill said. First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO), also affiliated with the Lauritzen Corporation, has long been a supportive and collaborative partner. The new name and logo proudly highlight that relationship in an exciting way and signal their joint stability, breadth of knowledge, and depth of resources. "The Koch Co.'s name may have changed, but the relationships made during the company's 104-year history have not," Hill said. "As FNIC, you can expect to receive the same great service from the same people you've come to know and trust." About FNIC FNIC is a regional market leader for Insurance & Financial Benefits. Our clients and company partners recognize our innovation and the lengths we go to understand their operations and risk initiatives. FNIC is headquartered in Omaha, NE with branch locations across Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, and Illinois. Our team of over 250 employees, supporting multiple insurance and risk management areas, truly operates as an extension of your business. We offer Commercial Insurance, Farm and Crop Insurance, Employee Benefits, Surety Bonds, and Personal Insurance to fit your unique needs. FNIC is the most capable and committed family-owned insurance agency around.