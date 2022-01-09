KEVIN SARVER JOINS THE SALVATON ARMY OF OMAHA AS DONOR RELATIONS DIRECTOR Kevin Sarver, of Omaha, recently joined The Salvation Army of Omaha's development department as donor relations director. He will play an integral role in The Salvation Army's metro Omaha fund development efforts, including both corporate and individual major gifts. Sarver comes to The Salvation Army from Creighton University's Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, where he was employed for 33 years -- 29 years as an administrator and the last 10 years as associate director of athletics. He brings nearly three decades of donor relations experience to The Salvation Army, having played a key role in multiple athletics capital campaigns and special projects at Creighton, in addition to building relationships with donors, members of the Jaybackers booster group and men's basketball season ticket holders. As associate director of athletics, Sarver oversaw many of the external operations for the department and was the sport administrator for Creighton's men's and women's soccer programs. In addition, he was the tournament manager for several NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship Preliminary Rounds in Omaha (2008, 2012, 2015, 2018). Sarver graduated from Creighton University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism. During his four years as an undergraduate, he worked in Creighton's Sports Information Office and served as the interim sports information director during his junior year. Upon graduating in May 1989, he launched his professional career as Creighton's sports information director. "Kevin is an excellent addition to our development team and to The Salvation Army," said Jeff Beckman, executive director of development for The Salvation Army Western Division. "His successful experience at Creighton in one of the most respected NCAA Division I athletic departments in the nation and his familiarity with the Omaha corporate and philanthropic communities will serve The Salvation Army well."