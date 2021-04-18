DR. JOSETTE GORDON-SIMET AND SCOTT ROBERTS JOIN THE SALVATION ARMY OF OMAHA'S ADVISORY BOARD Dr. Josette Gordon-Simet Scott Roberts The Salvation Army of Omaha recently named Dr. Josette Gordon-Simet and Scott Roberts to its advisory board. The Omaha Advisory Board supports the work of The Salvation Army in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro by providing mission-based leadership and strategic guidance. Dr. Josette Gordon-Simet is a board-certified family medicine physician and chief medical officer for Think Whole Person Healthcare. Prior to her current position, she was employed by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska and CHI Health. Passionate about patient education, support of childhood health improvement initiatives and community health, Dr. Gordon-Simet has focused on promoting wellness programs, preventive screenings, nutrition and physical activity throughout her career. A graduate of Temple University School of Medicine in Philadelphia, Dr. Gordon-Simet completed her residency in family practice at Clarkson Family Medicine in Omaha. In addition to her medical education, she is also a distinguished alumna of the University of Nebraska Omaha Executive MBA program and holds a master's degree in finance from Bellevue University. Dr. Gordon-Simet currently serves on the board of Building Healthy Futures, a non-profit organization focused on improving the health of underserved youth through collaboration and advocacy. Scott Roberts is the chief financial officer for Omaha Public Schools (OPS). Since joining OPS in 2019, his responsibilities have included day-to-day accounting operations, budgeting, forecasting, analytics, treasury management, internal audit and grants administration. He also serves as a member of the district's executive leadership team. Prior to joining OPS, Mr. Roberts was employed as senior vice president of financial planning and analysis with SIRVA, Inc., a Chicago-headquartered professional moving and corporate relocation services company. He has also held senior vice president and vice president positions in finance and administration with several Omaha companies, including Infogroup (formerly infoUSA), Omaha Performing Arts, Inacom Corp., First National of Nebraska, Inc. and McDermott & Miller PC. Mr. Roberts earned a bachelor's degree in business administration with a specialization in accounting from the University of Nebraska Omaha and holds a CPA certificate in the state of Nebraska. He currently serves on the Board of the Nebraska Liquid Asset Fund (NLAF).