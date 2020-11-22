THE SALVATION ARMY OF OMAHA APPOINTS JIM HUERTER TO ADVISORY BOARD The Salvation Army of Omaha recently appointed Jim Huerter to its Omaha Advisory Board, which supports the work of The Salvation Army in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro by providing mission-based leadership and strategic guidance. In his current position as Senior Vice President, Lending Sales Team Lead for Security National Bank of Omaha, Huerter manages a team focused on commercial and industrial lending. Previously he served as Business Banking Lead and Vice President of Business Banking for Security National Bank, during which time he was responsible for developing and coaching a team of high-performing commercial lenders, expanding customer relationships, developing strategies to achieve key financial metrics and maintaining and expanding the commercial banking portfolio. Prior to his time at Security National Bank, he worked as a portfolio manager and a credit analysist for U.S. Bank in Chicago. Huerter, an Omaha native, currently serves on the board of El Museo Latino. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in finance from Saint Louis University.