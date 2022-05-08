WENDE KOTOUC AND MEGAN McMURRY JOIN THE SALVATION ARMY OF OMAHA'S ADVISORY BOARD Wende Kotouc Megan McMurry The Salvation Army of Omaha recently appointed Wende Kotouc and Megan McMurry to its advisory board, which supports the work of The Salvation Army in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro by providing mission-based leadership and strategic guidance. Wende Kotouc is Executive Co-Chairman/CEO of American National Bank. Over the past 22 years she has served in a variety of areas within and outside of the bank, primarily focusing on talent management, communications, community relations, client services and community banking. Kotouc has also worked as Executive Vice President of Operations/Employee and Customer Care for Willow Creek Association -- a global, non-profit Christian organization in Chicago -- and in various leadership roles for McDonald's Corporation in Chicago. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Minnesota. Kotouc has a long history of community engagement and leadership, including current service on the Creighton University board of directors, as well as past involvement on the boards of Christ Community Church, Omaha Conservatory of Music, Creighton Preparatory School, West Hills Church, the College of St. Mary and others. She has also been involved with numerous community organizations, including the Carver Legacy Center, United Way of the Midlands, Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska, and the Imagine Omaha/City Transformation Roundtable. Megan McMurry is Senior Vice President and Relationship Manager with Bridges Trust, where she is responsible for some of the firm's most complex relationships, in addition to providing leadership to the financial planning team and serving as a contributing member of the investment management team. She also serves on the executive committee, contributing to Bridges' most important long-term strategic projects and initiatives. Prior to her role at Bridges Trust, McMurry was employed as a financial advisor and wealth planning analyst at UBS Financial Services. She also spent nine years as a manager and CPA at Dana F. Cole & Company. McMurry earned a Master of Science in Accounting from the University of New Orleans and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Concordia University. She is involved with the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women, the American Institute of Certified Public Accounting, the Omaha Estate Planning Council, the Omaha Venture Group and Basset and Beagle Rescue of the Heartland.