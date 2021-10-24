CATHERINE FRENCH MCGILL, DENISE NATALI-PAINE, S. SCOTT MOORE, AND SHAWN OSWALD JOIN THE SALVATION ARMY OF OMAHA'S ADVISORY BOARD Catherine French McGill Denise Natali-Paine S. Scott Moore Shawn Oswald The Salvation Army of Omaha recently named Catherine French McGill, Denise Natali-Paine, S. Scott Moore and Shawn Oswald to its advisory board. The Omaha Advisory Board supports the work of The Salvation Army in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro by providing mission-based leadership and strategic guidance. Catherine French McGill is a partner at the firm of Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP, where her practice focuses in the areas of estate planning and administration, real estate, guardianships/conservatorships and nonprofit corporate governance. She also serves as corporate counsel to closely held businesses and their owners. McGill is a 2013 graduate of Creighton University School of Law. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Economics from Creighton University in 2010 and a Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy (CAP) designation from the American College of Financial Services in 2019. McGill serves as an executive council member of the Omaha Bar Association and is also a board member for The Salvation Army Early Head Start program and the Gilbert C. Swanson Foundation, and a guild member for the Women's Center for Advancement. Denise Natali-Paine is vice president at Cox Business Omaha, a division of Cox Communications, where she is responsible for commercial service including sales, service delivery, assurance and customer support across the Omaha commercial market. With more than 25 years of experience in commercial technology, digital strategy and cable industries, she has led multiple companies through transformation with a clear understanding of business drivers and organizational imperatives. Previous to her work in the technology and telecommunications industry, Natali-Paine served as an intelligence officer in the U.S. Army. Natali-Paine holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Affairs from Lafayette College in Pennsylvania and has completed graduate coursework with the University of Edinburgh Business School's Heriot Watt University and advanced studies with the U.S. Department of Defense. She is also a national award-winning cartoonist and a committed volunteer with several veteran, hospice, equine and mentoring organizations. S. Scott Moore is co-owner of the commercial auction firm PartnersBid, LLC, which specializes in the disposition and liquidation of commercial assets, and partner at the commercial real estate firm OMNE Partners. Prior to his career at PartnersBid and OMNE Partners, he was employed in commercial real estate at World Group Commercial and at the commercial real estate investment firm CBRE/MEGA. He is a certified auctioneer and real estate auctioneer and a licensed real estate agent in Nebraska. Moore serves on The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Advisory Board and the Elkhorn Public School Foundation. His past community involvement includes service on the boards of the Strategic Air and Space Museum, Prevent Blindness Nebraska, River City Roundup Fair and Festival, The Nature Conservancy of Nebraska, Merrymakers Association, Douglas County Fair and the Brownell-Talbot Alumni Council. He has also served on the professional boards of the Business Ethics Alliance in Omaha, North Omaha Development Project, American National Bank and the National Auctioneers Association. Moore regularly donates his time and skills as a charity auctioneer. Shawn Oswald is president and general manager of KETV Omaha. Previous to his appointment in 2020, he was employed as president and general manager of KHBS-TV/KHOG-TV and The Arkansas CW -- the ABC and CW affiliates in the Fayetteville and Fort Smith, Arkansas, markets. He has also held industry sales and general management positions in Milwaukee; Fort Myers, Florida; and Wichita, Kansas. His appointment at KETV marks a return to Omaha and KETV, where he worked as an account executive at the outset of his career. During his six-year tenure at KHBS/KHOG, Oswald expanded local news coverage, oversaw a construction project that tripled the station's newsroom space and led a successful initiative to improve the station's sales, marketing and promotions strategies. Under his leadership, KHBS/KHOG was awarded four Mid-America regional Emmy Awards and the Arkansas-Oklahoma Associated Press Broadcasters awards for Best Spot News, Best Weather Coverage and Best Website. The Arkansas CW also earned two national Apex Awards from the CW Network. Oswald graduated from John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, with a bachelor's degree in broadcasting.