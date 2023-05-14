The Salvation Army Barb Farho joined The Salvation Army Western Division as Director of Philanthropy in March 2023. In her role, she is responsible for leading the metro-Omaha major giving fundraising program-as well as disaster-relief fundraising, when needed. Farho brings more than 30 years of management, fundraising, community service, and public relations experience to her role at The Salvation Army. She has worked in the corporate, non-profit, and government sectors, including serving three City of Omaha mayoral administrations as Director of Community Relations and Youth Development. In that position, she facilitated projects and fostered partnerships with government and community that focused on positive youth development and student success. Her responsibilities included writing and administering grants to support youth initiatives, family stability, violence prevention, and workforce development. "Barb is highly respected in the Omaha community and within the local nonprofit community," says Jeff Beckman, Executive Director of Development. "She is an ideal fit for The Salvation Army, given her passion for serving the human needs of our most vulnerable neighbors." Most recently, Farho was Director of Development for Youth Emergency Services, overseeing a team responsible for development, implementation, and management of activities related to fundraising, special events, public relations, marketing, and long-term fund development. Farho earned her bachelor's degree in journalism/public relations from the University of Nebraska-Omaha. She is a graduate of the Nonprofit Association of the Midlands' Nonprofit Executive Institute, Class 14. An active community volunteer, Farho has served on many boards, committees, and associations, including the boards of Collective for Youth, D2 Center, and Butler-Gast YMCA. She has also served as chair for the Kids Can Luncheon and Heartland Family Services Gala. Personally and professionally, one of Farho's highest priorities is helping ensure that youth and families are connected to basic needs resources and opportunities that help them to succeed. She is passionate about fundraising to support these vital services.