The Salvation Army Of Omaha Names Dr. Joann Schaefer As Board Chair And Appoints Dr. Maria Vazquez To Advisory Board Dr. Joann Schaefer Dr. Maria Vazquez The Salvation Army of Omaha recently named Dr. Joann Schaefer as Omaha Advisory Board chair and appointed Dr. Maria Vazquez as a new board member. The Omaha Advisory Board supports the work of The Salvation Army in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro by providing mission-based leadership and strategic guidance. Dr. Joann Schaefer is a nationally recognized public health expert, medical executive, medical adviser, speaker, coach, and consultant with more than 20 years of experience in public health. As the State of Nebraska's longest serving and first female Chief Medical Officer (CMO) - a position she held from 2005 to 2013 - she led Nebraska through multiple public health events and made a measurable positive impact on the delivery of care statewide. She also led the charge in obtaining smoke-free status and oversaw public policy changes concerning infant mortality, safety net programs, licensing regulations, and nutrition. Following her appointment as CMO for the State of Nebraska, Dr. Schaefer was employed at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska, where she served as vice president of medical care and medical management - as well as CMO - from 2013 to 2014, as senior vice president of medical care and management from 2014 to 2016, and as executive vice president of healthcare delivery engagement from 2016 to 2019. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Schaefer has volunteered in numerous capacities, providing valuable context and medical expertise locally, nationally, and internationally. In addition to The Salvation Army Omaha Advisory Board, she also serves on the board of the Lane Thomas Foundation. Plus, Dr. Schaefer is a member of the Metro Omaha Medical Society, the Women's Health Committee of the Nebraska Medical Association and the Gerontology Advisory Committee of the University of Nebraska Omaha. She was named a Woman of Distinction by the Women's Center for Advancement in 2017 and has been honored with dozens of other awards and distinctions over the past 25 years. Dr. Schaefer earned her medical degree from Creighton University and a bachelor's degree in biology from California State University. Dr. Maria Vazquez is vice president for student affairs at Metropolitan Community College (MCC), a role in which she is committed to ensuring that all students have access to higher education. She has held several positions at MCC over the years, including associate vice present for student affairs, director of student services, and coordinator of the Nebraska Corrections Education Connection. As dean at MCC's South Omaha Campus, she managed the overall coordination of campus and student services, oversaw student conduct and discipline, and managed community outreach. Prior to joining MCC, Dr. Vazquez was the first Latina to serve on former Omaha Mayor Mike Fahey's cabinet as the director of the Greater Omaha Workforce Development program. Later, she worked as a staff assistant to U.S. Senator Ben Nelson, serving as a statewide community liaison with the Latino and general populations. Dr. Vazquez serves on the boards of Grief's Journey and Heartland Workers Center and has previously served on the following boards and committees: Fontenelle Forest, the Girl Scouts of Nebraska, the Fraser Stryker Diversity Scholarship selection committee, Omaha Public Schools Achievement Council, and the South Omaha Community Care Council, and as vice president of the United Latino Endowment. She was honored with the Douglas County Dr. Martin Luther King Award in 2019 and named one of ten outstanding women at the Women's Center for Advancement Tribute to Women in 2017. Dr. Vazquez was also named Latina of the Year by the Barrientos Scholarship Foundation in 2014. Dr. Vazquez holds a doctorate in educational administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, master's and bachelor's degrees in social work from the University of Nebraska Omaha and an Associate of Liberal Arts from MCC.