The Strawhecker Group Announces New Hires and Promotions Martha McKeone Hitesh Khatri Sheridan Trent Eric Chambers Trevor Forbes John Jakobe Zach Spellman Alex Ferguson The Strawhecker Group (TSG), the largest analytics and consulting firm focused on payments acceptance, is pleased to announce several new hires and promotions as the firm focuses on new solutions to support the payments industry. "Despite the difficulties we faced in 2020, we are excited to celebrate TSG's staff changes as we push forward into 2021," said Mike Strawhecker, President of TSG. "Our team is committed to providing its clients the support needed to guide decision-making, increase profits, and accelerate growth." Martha McKeone was hired as Acquiring Industry Metrics (AIM) Analyst. Martha's focus on merchant acquiring portfolio management helps enhance the AIM offering. Hitesh Khatri was hired as AIM Software Engineer. Hitesh maintains and furthers development of the AIM platform and AIMvision user interface focusing on client value. Sheridan Trent was hired as a Research Analyst. Sheridan is focused on monitoring the activities of payment players including market offerings, strategies, vertical analysis, and product direction. Eric Chambers has expanded his role as a Technical Developer Associate. Eric has experience integrating with multiple payment APIs and is a part of the Gateway Enterprise Metrics (GEM) team. Trevor Forbes, now Director of Market Intelligence, manages TSG's full-service intelligence gathering group that studies the global payments space. Trevor's role spans sales proposals, project oversight, marketing efforts, and team mentorship. John Jakobe was promoted to Market Intelligence Manager. John focuses heavily on keeping the pulse of the global payments industry and manages TSG's market research engagements. Zach Spellman was promoted to Project Manager. Zach leverages his experience in market research and client relations to support TSG's consulting engagements from the initial stages to completion. Alex Ferguson was promoted to Senior Research Analyst. Alex's business background, and research habits from his history education, helps support the team on various industry ad-hoc requests. About TSG The Strawhecker Group (TSG) is the largest analytics and consulting firm focused on the payments acceptance industry. TSG serves the entire payments ecosystem and has experience in working on large-scale projects for the world's biggest payment players. The firm has worked with all card networks, nine of the top ten merchant acquirers in the U.S., as well as leading private equity firms and investment banks. The firm's 50-person workforce is primarily in Omaha with satellite offices in Sacramento, Denver, and London. For more information please visit www.TheStrawGroup.com.