The Strawhecker Group Announces 2021 Promotions Josh Istas Peter Michaud Andrew Nuss Rachel Shatil Jody Siedelmann Matt Sobczyk The Strawhecker Group (TSG), the largest analytics and consulting firm focused on payments acceptance, is pleased to announce several well-deserved promotions. "Each person has earned their new title through their continued effort and dedication to the firm as well as their teammates," said Mike Strawhecker, President of TSG. "We are excited to elevate these individuals to their new roles as our company continues to grow." Josh Istas was promoted to Senior Director of Analytics. Josh manages the firm's Acquiring Industry Metrics (AIM) platform, AIMvision user interface, and analytics-driven projects and partnerships. Istas focuses on providing payments companies with actionable intelligence and critical insights. Peter Michaud was promoted to Senior Director of Consulting. Peter leads the consulting group at TSG, managing consulting projects, and provides subject material expertise in B2B payments, buy/sell consulting, software integrations, and strategic planning. Previously, Michaud held positions at Hap-X and TSYS. Andrew Nuss was promoted to Senior Director of Marketing. Andrew oversees marketing and communications and has created global awareness by highlighting the synergies of the firm's expertise and analytics. Nuss has helped expand TSG's client base, which includes many Fortune 500 companies. Rachel Shatil was promoted to Business Support Specialist. Rachel has more than a decade of administrative and office management experience and supports Finance, Legal, and project management efforts. Jody Siedelmann was promoted to Accounting Manager. Jody is responsible for general accounting functions including accounts payable and receivables, general ledger oversight and financial statement preparation for the organization. Matt Sobczyk was promoted to AIM Manager. Matt works within the AIM's user interface, AIMvision, building quarterly reports and conducting data harmonization exercises. In addition, Sobczyk assists on data-related ad-hoc requests and helps manage TSG's data warehouse. About TSG The Strawhecker Group (TSG) is the largest analytics and consulting firm focused on the payments acceptance industry. TSG serves the entire payments ecosystem and has experience in working on large-scale projects for the world's biggest payment players. The firm has worked with all card networks, nine of the top ten merchant acquirers in the U.S., as well as leading private equity firms and investment banks. The firm's 50-person workforce is primarily in Omaha with satellite offices in Sacramento, Denver, and London. For more information please visit www.TheStrawGroup.com.