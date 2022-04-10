David Thien, Broker, AFM, ALC Recognized in RLI's 2021 APEX Producers Club David Thien, with Thien Farm Management, Inc. from Council Bluffs, Iowa has been recognized as a part of the 2021 APEX Producers Club by the Realtors� Land Institute (RLI) as a part of the RLI APEX Production Awards Program, sponsored by The Land Report. "Being recognized by an elite organization and joining RLI's 2021 APEX Producers Club is a very satisfying professional accomplishment. The network, contacts, and education that RLI provides to its members is crucial to reaching lofty professional goals." said David upon receiving the award. David Thien is Co-Owner and President of Thien Farm Management, Inc. David is a licensed real estate broker in Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, and Colorado and Certified General Real Property Appraiser in Iowa. David also holds the Accredited Farm Manager (AFM) and Accredited Land Consultant (ALC) designations. To learn more about David and Thien Farm Management, Inc. visit www.tfmgt.com.