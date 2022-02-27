TD2 Names Andrew (Drew) Johnson, P.E., Partner TD2 - Engineering & Surveying announced today that Andrew W. Johnson, P.E. LEED AP, has been named ownership partner. Johnson is a Structural Engineer who has been with TD2 for eight years. Johnson is a registered Professional Structural Engineer in Nebraska. He is a member of the American Institute of Steel Construction and the U.S. Green Building Council. He earned both his bachelor's and master's degree in Architectural Engineering from the University of Nebraska.
Thompson, Dressen & Donner - TD2 - Engineering & Surveying
