Thompson, Dressen & Donner - TD2 - Engineering & Surveying

TD2 Names Andrew (Drew) Johnson, P.E., Partner TD2 - Engineering & Surveying announced today that Andrew W. Johnson, P.E. LEED AP, has been named ownership partner. Johnson is a Structural Engineer who has been with TD2 for eight years. Johnson is a registered Professional Structural Engineer in Nebraska. He is a member of the American Institute of Steel Construction and the U.S. Green Building Council. He earned both his bachelor's and master's degree in Architectural Engineering from the University of Nebraska.