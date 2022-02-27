Thompson, Dressen & Dorner - TD2 - Engineering & Surveying

TD2 Names Joseph Dethlefs, P.E., Partner Thompson, Dreessen & Dorner - TD2 - Engineering & Surveying announced today that Joseph Dethlefs has been named ownership partner. Dethlefs, a Civil Engineer, has been with the firm for 11 years. He has extensive experience in multi-family and commercial development. Dethlefs is a Professional Civil Engineer registered in Nebraska. He earned his bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln and his bachelor's degree in History from Boston College.