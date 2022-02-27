TD2 Names Bradley Huyck, P.E., Partner Thompson, Dreessen & Dorner - TD2 - Engineering & Surveying announced today that Bradley Huyck has been named ownership partner. Huyck, a Civil Engineer, has been with the firm for 12 years. His areas of specialty are private land development and public improvement projects. He is a Professional Engineer registered in Nebraska and Iowa who belongs to the American Society of Engineers (ASCE). A graduate of the University of Nebraska, Lincoln with a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering, Huyck is on the Grow Sarpy Board of Directors and participated in the 2014 class of Leadership Sarpy County.
Thompson, ressen & Dorner - TD2 - Engineering & Surveying
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bailey Lauerman tops show with over 50 Nebraska Advertising Awards. Over the weekend, the advertising community from across the state gathered…
REMBOLT LUDTKE ELECTS NEW LEADERSHIP
FIRST NEBRASKA TRUST COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT Jaime Hemmerling Brandi Novosad Luke Paladino Dominique Brown VP & Trust Officer VP & Trust …
Children's Hospital & Medical Center
ENGLES, KETCHAM, OLSON & KEITH, P.C. is pleased to announce three new partners, Kristina J. Kamler, L. Paige Hall and Caitlin R. Kilburg! …
First Nebraska Bank Announces Leadership Changes
Theis Promoted to Director, Valuation Sarah Theis has been promoted to Director, Valuation. In this role, Theis will manage all activities rel…
WEST GATE BANK� WELCOMES BITTNER AND STEEN
Krueger, Daiker, Kelly & Vanderloo Honored as
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Names