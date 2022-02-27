 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thompson, ressen & Dorner - TD2 - Engineering & Surveying

Thompson, ressen & Dorner - TD2 - Engineering & Surveying

TD2 Names Bradley Huyck, P.E., Partner Thompson, Dreessen & Dorner - TD2 - Engineering & Surveying announced today that Bradley Huyck has been named ownership partner. Huyck, a Civil Engineer, has been with the firm for 12 years. His areas of specialty are private land development and public improvement projects. He is a Professional Engineer registered in Nebraska and Iowa who belongs to the American Society of Engineers (ASCE). A graduate of the University of Nebraska, Lincoln with a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering, Huyck is on the Grow Sarpy Board of Directors and participated in the 2014 class of Leadership Sarpy County.

