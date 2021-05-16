2020 TOM GAMEL INNOVATION AWARDS Timpte would like to recognize and congratulate employees who received the 2020 Tom Gamel Innovation Awards! This is the 4th year this program has been in place to recognize outstanding and innovative performance amongst our Team Members. These awards honor Tom Gamel's tremendous support of Timpte during his 50 years of service with our company as well as his leadership and commitment to Timpte and its employees. Each recipient was nominated by a fellow employee or group of employees and received a cash award, as well as an individual recognition plaque. They will also be recognized on a historical Tom Gamel wall mounted plaque. 2020 Council Bluffs Tom Gamel Innovation Award Winner: OUTSTANDING CUSTOMER SERVICE INNOVATIVE REPAIR RESPONSIVENESS Department: Council Bluffs Customer Support Center Recipient: Lonnie Wright, Tyler Blackmore, Gary Burnison, and Gerardo Deaquino Marino Customer and Financial Focus Innovation: A product design enhancement was required for the Roughneck trailer after our customer (Total Sand Solution) identified issues after several months of field operation. The complexity of the repairs necessitated use of experienced Timpte Service Technicians. To minimize down-time, the service work was performed at Total Sand Solution's service facility located in Odessa, TX; a 900 mile drive from Council Bluffs, IA. Excellent collaboration and work planning between TSS and Timpte personnel .