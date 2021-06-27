Troon Jeff Hansen has been promoted to Executive Vice President, General Counsel at Troon in Scottsdale, Arizona. Prior to this promotion, Hansen served as Senior Vice President, Associate General Counsel. Hansen is a native of Scottsbluff, Nebraska and received his B.S. in Accounting from UNL in 1986 and his J.D. from UNL in 1990. Hansen practiced with Simmons Olsen Law Firm in Scottsbluff, Nebraska from 1990 to 2008 and has been with Troon since 2008. Hansen provides oversight of the legal team including representing Troon and its subsidiaries in corporate, transactional, employment and facility related matters. In 2019, Hansen received the Arizona Counsel of the Year award for large private companies. Troon is the largest third party manager of golf, tennis and club operations in the world and has a presence in 30+ countries and 45+ states providing services to approximately 600 locations worldwide."
