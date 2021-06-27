 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Troon
0 comments

Troon

  • 0
Troon

Troon Jeff Hansen has been promoted to Executive Vice President, General Counsel at Troon in Scottsdale, Arizona. Prior to this promotion, Hansen served as Senior Vice President, Associate General Counsel. Hansen is a native of Scottsbluff, Nebraska and received his B.S. in Accounting from UNL in 1986 and his J.D. from UNL in 1990. Hansen practiced with Simmons Olsen Law Firm in Scottsbluff, Nebraska from 1990 to 2008 and has been with Troon since 2008. Hansen provides oversight of the legal team including representing Troon and its subsidiaries in corporate, transactional, employment and facility related matters. In 2019, Hansen received the Arizona Counsel of the Year award for large private companies. Troon is the largest third party manager of golf, tennis and club operations in the world and has a presence in 30+ countries and 45+ states providing services to approximately 600 locations worldwide."

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scenes From Miami-Area Building Collapse

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obi Creative
Inside Business

Obi Creative

Business Growth in 2020 Drives Expansion for Omaha Ad Agency Blake Waggoner Michele Fan Gaby Martinez-Garro Zoe Ursick Despite economic uncert…

Nebraska Medicine
Inside Business

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine Ada Wilson, JD, joined Nebraska Medicine Monday, June 7 as the first ever vice president - chief inclusion and diversity off…

Mosaic
Inside Business

Mosaic

MOSAIC PROMOTES HEATHER GUNN TO SVP OF STRATEGIC INITIATIVES Mosaic, a nonprofit based in Omaha serving people with intellectual and developme…

Cobalt Credit Union
Inside Business

Cobalt Credit Union

Cobalt Credit Union hires Bartos as new director of IT Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Bartos as the new di…

Koley Jessen
Inside Business

Koley Jessen

19 Law Students Join Koley Jessen for Summer Program Koley Jessen is pleased to welcome 19 talented law school students, representing 10 diffe…

Bruning Law Group, LLC
Inside Business

Bruning Law Group, LLC

Bruning Law Group Expands Legal Practice Bruning Law Group, LLC is growing its legal practice with the recent election of Blake E. Johnson as …

Security National Bank
Inside Business

Security National Bank

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK PROMOTES JESSICA WALTERS TO PRIVATE BANKING Security National Bank is pleased to announce that Jessica Walters has been…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert