TSG Acquires Software Company Global NetWatch TSG (The Strawhecker Group), a globally recognized analytics, intelligence, and solutions-focused firm in the payments industry, has announced the acquisition of Global NetWatch, a software provider that monitors web, network infrastructure, and card transactions across the world. The addition of Global NetWatch reinforces TSG's commitment to providing clients with impactful, value-added services. Both companies were founded in Omaha. "Global NetWatch's culture and approach align with our mission of empowering the advancement of the payments ecosystem," said Mike Strawhecker, President of TSG. "The value provided by the platform is significant, and we are excited to offer new solutions to our combined client base," he added. The payments industry is competitive and fast-evolving. Merchants and consumers alike expect a fast, streamlined checkout process; coupled with the rapid growth of eCommerce transactions since the pandemic, there is a real need for payments companies to monitor performance, benchmark against competition, and ensure SLAs are met. Global NetWatch built a unique SaaS performance and monitoring platform that drives synthetic traffic to simulate the end-user experience. Its multi-node process leverages nearly thirty monitoring stations in North and South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Global NetWatch serves industries including banking, eCommerce, and technology and helps clients avoid downtime to save millions of dollars. "We are excited to join the TSG family," said Renae Mazur, Vice President at Global NetWatch. "We share the same core values as TSG, focused on forward-thinking solutions, hands-on customer service, and reliability." Global NetWatch will remain operational, with its staff joining TSG at their Omaha office. The firm's client base will continue to be maintained, and new clients will be pursued. The acquisition of Global NetWatch closed on September 30, 2022. Financial and legal terms of the deal will not be disclosed. McGill Gotsdiner Workman & Lepp P.C. acted as legal counsel to TSG. For more information about TSG, please visit us at https://thestrawgroup.com or send your inquiry to info@thestrawgroup.com.