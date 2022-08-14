TSG The Strawhecker Group

TSG Strengthens Team with New Hires Ben Christie Emma Downey Andrew Ellwanger Chris Fuchs Rachel Hartley Chris Paulson Dani Rutz Kanak Sabnekar The Strawhecker Group (TSG), a globally recognized analytics, intelligence, and consulting firm in the payments industry, is pleased to announce several new hires as the company expands its best-in-class solutions. "We are excited to add a great group of people to the team," said Mike Strawhecker, President. "TSG is in a critical growth phase, and the new team members will help us on the path as we keep climbing." This growth, and the recently announced strategic alliance with TFPA, reflects TSG's new mission of empowering the advancement of the global payments ecosystem through data, knowledge, and intelligence. Since its inception, the firm has served over 1,000 clients, including Fortune 500 leaders and dozens of the world's most valuable brands. New Hires: Ben Christie was hired as Junior Data Analyst. Ben works directly with TSG's Acquiring Industry Metrics (AIM) platform and assists in the day-to-day operations, performing data harmonization and data validation processes, and producing reports for clients. Most recently, Ben worked for Casey's Distributing as a Business Data Analyst. Emma Downey was hired as Digital Marketing Specialist. Emma is primarily responsible for growing and maintaining TSG's digital presence through content strategies, social media, and SEM efforts. She works closely with TSG's lines of business to develop new content and increase awareness of products and services. Most recently, Emma was an Assistant Branch Manager at Enterprise. Andrew Ellwanger was hired as Accounting Manager. Andrew is responsible for general accounting functions, including accounts payable and receivables, general ledger oversight, and financial statement preparation for TSG. Most recently, Andrew was an Accounting Manager at Eagle Distributing. He also worked at Seim Johnson in both the tax and audit departments. Chris Fuchs was hired as Software Developer intern. Focused on helping the AIM team with front-end development, Chris is currently pursuing his undergraduate degree in Computer Science at University of Nebraska Omaha. He is a recipient of the Walter Scott Scholarship, which is the most prestigious scholarship extended by the University of Nebraska system. Rachel Hartley was hired as Digital Designer. Rachel is responsible for the visual makeup and upkeep of creative content for all TSG platforms. Her primary focus is adhering to TSG brand standards and developing content for web, email, social media, presentation materials, and advertising campaigns. In May Rachel graduated from Drake University with a BAJMC in Digital Media Production. Chris Paulson was hired as Client Success Manager. Sitting within the Client Success organization, Chris focuses on increasing awareness among clients for solutions to assist with achieving their goals. A payments industry veteran, Chris was previously an Executive Escalations Senior Legal Specialist at PayPal. Dani Rutz was hired as Senior Research Analyst. Dani's background in consumer insights in the retail sector provides a unique perspective to the Market Intelligence team centered around the customer experience of both the consumers and merchants. In her previous role, Dani led multiple research efforts, including brand tracking, brand loyalty, market share analyses, and consumer behavior surveys. Kanak Sabnekar was hired as Software Engineer. Kanak maintains and develops TSG's AIM platform and data process, focusing on client output and providing valuable insights from data. Kanak earned his Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering and a Master's Degree in Management Information Systems with a concentration in Data Analytics from the University of Nebraska Omaha. About TSG The Strawhecker Group (TSG) is a globally recognized analytics and consulting firm that supports the entire payments ecosystem, serving over 1,000 clients from Fortune 500 leaders to more than a dozen of the world's most valuable brands. Trusted by industry leaders, TSG's strategic services, market intelligence, and analytics merge to empower clients with actionable and accessible information. Please visit www.TheStrawGroup.com.