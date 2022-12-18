TSG Continues Growth; Adds Several New Team Members Eric Chambers Shawna Kozisek Renae Mazur Christina Otto Daryl Seaman Sam Wares TSG (The Strawhecker Group), a globally recognized analytics, intelligence, and solutions-focused firm in the payments industry, is pleased to announce six new hires. TSG has added more than ten new employees in 2022 to its growing staff of over fifty at its Omaha-based headquarters. The continued growth follows several recent announcements, including TSG's acquisition of Global NetWatch, the launch of its new, external website, and a refresh to the firm's branding. In addition, TSG celebrated 16 years of operation this year and unveiled a modern office space open to collaboration and future growth. "2022 has been a transformative year for TSG, and I'm excited about the future ahead," said Mike Strawhecker, President. "We appreciate the support of our clients and partners as we continue to strengthen our foundation as a global leader in the payments space." New Hires: Eric Chambers was hired as Technical Director. Eric is an experienced developer with over 16 years of experience in the IT field. Most recently, Eric was an owner of Global NetWatch and joined TSG following the acquisition. Shawna Kozisek was hired as Senior Associate. Shawna is a results-oriented payments professional with over twenty-five years of merchant acquiring and banking experience. Most recently, Shawna served as SVP of Product Management at Mutual of Omaha Bank. Before that, Shawna held roles at TSYS Merchant Solutions. Renae Mazur was hired as Client Services Manager. Renae brings over twenty years of experience in client services she enjoys working closely with prospects and clients and finding new paths to success. Most recently, Renae was an owner of Global NetWatch and joined TSG following the acquisition. Christina Otto was hired as Administrative Assistant. Christina has over five years of administrative experience and three years of account managing and sales experience. Most recently, Christina worked as a Project Coordinator at the Refugee Empowerment Center. Daryl Seaman was hired as Senior Associate. Daryl has a broad range of experiences over 38 years as an Information Technology leader in the electronic payments industry. Most recently, Daryl was CIO for SphereCommerce. Before that, Daryl was a senior IT leader for processors First Data and TSYS. Sam Wares was hired as Director of Client Success. Sam has over ten years of experience driving new business, revenue, and receivables through strategic business partnerships and direct-to-consumer initiatives. Most recently, Sam was EVP of Business Development at MCAG. For more information about TSG, please visit us at https://thestrawgroup.com or send your inquiry to info@thestrawgroup.com. About TSG TSG (The Strawhecker Group) is a globally recognized analytics and consulting firm that supports the entire payments ecosystem, serving over 1,000 clients from Fortune 500 leaders to more than a dozen of the world's most valuable brands. Trusted by industry leaders, TSG's strategic services, market intelligence, and analytics merge to empower clients with actionable and accessible information. Please visit www.TheStrawGroup.com.