TSG Announces Company Growth, Expands Client Support Marlissa Charles Kevin Keegan Roger Van Scoy Scott Fortenberry Trevor Culbertson David Magnuson Jeff Fortney The Strawhecker Group (TSG), a globally recognized analytics and consulting firm that supports the payments ecosystem, is pleased to announce several new hires and promotions focused on company growth and expansion of client services. "We are excited to add a great group of people to the team," said Mike Strawhecker, President. "We are in a critical phase of growth and the new team members will help us on the path as we keep climbing." TSG recently celebrated its 15th anniversary. Since its inception, the firm has served over 1,000 clients including Fortune 500 leaders as well as dozens of the world's most valuable brands. Promotions: Marissa Charles was promoted to Digital Marketing Manager. Marissa works closely with each line of business to amplify TSG's brand image. Leveraging her knowledge and passion for marketing, Marissa supports TSG through email marketing, social media, graphic/animated design, media relations, search engine marketing (SEM), and market research. New Hires: Kevin Keegan was hired as General Counsel. Kevin leads the legal function at TSG as well as supports the development of the company's overall strategic plan. Kevin's past roles include Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Piper Aircraft Corporation, and Vice President of Legal and Corporate Development at Fiskars Brands. Roger Van Scoy was hired as Customer Success Evangelist. Roger's role of creating TSG's customer Success Organization is focused around developing internal standards for strategic account planning and relationship building. Roger was previously Managing Director, Global Customer Success, at ACI Worldwide, and before that was V.P. Head of Global Retail Banking Solution Consulting. Scott Fortenberry was hired as Customer Success Director. Scott is assisting on the creation of TSG's Customer Success Organization, as well as managing new and existing client relationships. Most recently Scott was Director of Business Development at Heartland, and before that was Vice President & General Manager at TSYS and previously, at Elavon. Trevor Culbertson was hired as Research Analyst. Trevor focuses on monitoring the activities of the payments industry to support client engagements. Previously Trevor managed accounts for Carson + Co Global and worked as a Data Analyst for Middlebury Institute of International Studies. David Magnuson was hired as Senior Associate. David has more than 22 years of research and analysis experience within the payments industry. Prior to joining TSG, David was a member of Worldpay's Global Market Intelligence team and previously worked on First Data's Strategic Intelligence team. Jeff Fortney was hired as Senior Associate. Jeff has over 28 years of experience in the payments and financial technology world working primarily with ISOs and software companies. Jeff previously served as Senior Vice President at TouchSuite and Vice President Third-Party Management at Clearent. TSG supports the global payments industry through a unique combination of industry expertise analytics, helping clients make informed decisions. Contact us today to discuss your needs. About TSG The Strawhecker Group (TSG) is a globally recognized analytics and consulting firm that supports the entire payments ecosystem, serving over 1,000 clients from Fortune 500 leaders to dozens of the world's most valuable brands. Trusted by industry leaders, TSG's strategic services, market intelligence, and analytics merge to empower clients with actionable and accessible information. Please visit www.TheStrawGroup.com.