UNICO Group Welcomes Reagan Rodenburg as Benefits Advisor UNICO Group recently welcomed Reagan Rodenburg to our Benefits team as a Benefits Advisor. Reagan comes to UNICO equipped with a bachelor's degree in business and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Nebraska College of Law. She began her career after law school working as an in-house claims attorney for Fidelity National Title Group, handling title insurance claims for owners and lenders. "As I grew to love the insurance industry, I wanted to find a way to combine my legal expertise with my passion for analyzing and working with businesses. UNICO proved to be the best of both worlds," said Reagan. As a Benefits Advisor, Reagan will work with employers to develop and manage employee benefit programs by working with insurance carriers to customize solutions that fulfill their needs. Reagan continued, "I am dedicated to making sure clients feel confident in the decisions that must be made to efficiently run their businesses. I want my clients to consider me an ally when it comes to the success of their business, as I'll ensure they feel understood and well-equipped throughout their decision-making process." Reagan grew up in Elkhorn, Nebraska and currently lives in Lincoln with her husband, Max. About UNICO Group UNICO Group is a client-focused insurance broker headquartered in Nebraska. We offer a consultative and relational approach to our customized solutions for clients all around the nation. As an ESOP organization, every one of our employees is a part-owner and gets to celebrate our companies' biggest successes as their own. For more information, call 402.434.7200 or visit unicogroup.com.
UNICO Group
Related to this story
Most Popular
Children's, Nebraska Total Care Partner to Support Children in Foster Care Suzanne Haney, M.D. Children's Hospital & Medical Center and Ne…
Survey Determines 2021 Best Places to Work in Omaha� Best Places to Work in Omaha survey founder, Baird Holm LLP, along with program sponsor, …
ACCESSbank F. Jason Fowler Tom Corrigan Heidi Gass Patrick Huse Amanda Sudbeck F. Jason Fowler has joined ACCESSbank as Executive Vice Preside…
SECURITY NATIONAL BANK APPOINTS NEW CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER Security National Bank is pleased to announce that Scott Irwin has joined the ba…
SHARE Omaha Esther Mejia Michelle Zych SHARE Omaha is pleased to welcome Esther Mejia and Michelle Zych to SHARE Omaha's board of directors. E…
JUSTIN GIBSON RECOGNIZED IN FORBES AS A 2021 BEST-IN-STATE WEALTH ADVISOR Justin Gibson of Silverleaf Wealth Management was recently ranked No…
Bellevue University Names New Members, Chair to Board of Directors Steve Kaniewski Admiral Annie Andrews Fred Hunzeker Bellevue University off…
GIBSON, POGREBA, KRUEGER, DAIKER, GLASER & KELLY RECOGNIZED AS SIX OF LPL FINANCIAL'S TOP FINANCIAL ADVISORS Silverleaf Wealth Management …
Kidwell Kidwell is excited to add Trevor Kinnett as a new Director of Sales. He brings over 22 years of experience in the low voltage and spec…
Primrose School at West Maple Now Open and Serving Children and Families in Omaha High-quality early education and care provider hiring teache…