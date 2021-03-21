UNICO Group Welcomes Reagan Rodenburg as Benefits Advisor UNICO Group recently welcomed Reagan Rodenburg to our Benefits team as a Benefits Advisor. Reagan comes to UNICO equipped with a bachelor's degree in business and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Nebraska College of Law. She began her career after law school working as an in-house claims attorney for Fidelity National Title Group, handling title insurance claims for owners and lenders. "As I grew to love the insurance industry, I wanted to find a way to combine my legal expertise with my passion for analyzing and working with businesses. UNICO proved to be the best of both worlds," said Reagan. As a Benefits Advisor, Reagan will work with employers to develop and manage employee benefit programs by working with insurance carriers to customize solutions that fulfill their needs. Reagan continued, "I am dedicated to making sure clients feel confident in the decisions that must be made to efficiently run their businesses. I want my clients to consider me an ally when it comes to the success of their business, as I'll ensure they feel understood and well-equipped throughout their decision-making process." Reagan grew up in Elkhorn, Nebraska and currently lives in Lincoln with her husband, Max. About UNICO Group UNICO Group is a client-focused insurance broker headquartered in Nebraska. We offer a consultative and relational approach to our customized solutions for clients all around the nation. As an ESOP organization, every one of our employees is a part-owner and gets to celebrate our companies' biggest successes as their own. For more information, call 402.434.7200 or visit unicogroup.com.