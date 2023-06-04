UNICO Group Welcomes Amy Hruska as Private Client Advisor UNICO Group, a client-focused insurance broker, is pleased to announce Amy Hruska has joined the Omaha team as a Private Client Advisor. Amy comes to UNICO with 38 years of experience in the private client industry. Most recently serving as a Private Client Advisor in the Omaha office of a global insurance broker. As UNICO continues to expand both geographically and its target market, we have recognized a demand among our clientele. Expanding our reach in the private client market enables us to partner with additional insurance providers who are experts in managing risks associated with high net-worth individuals. In this role, Amy will provide private client insurance to individuals in the higher-end market, offering comprehensive coverage on personal assets that exceeds the maximum coverage limit of standard insurance carriers. When asked why Amy chose to join UNICO Group, she answered "UNICO is privately held and locally owned, yet their reach is vast. Being affiliated with a local independent agency, I can deliver a more personal experience to those in my backyard, but at the same time, I can compete with national firms across the country." Amy is a past President of the Independent Insurance Agents of Omaha Association and currently holds the position of Secretary/Treasurer for the Independent Insurance Agents of Nebraska Association. About UNICO Group UNICO Group is a client-focused insurance broker headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our consultative and relational approach develops customized solutions for clients all around the nation. For more information, call 402.434.7200 or visit unicogroup.com.