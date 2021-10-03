Union Bank & Trust Hires Argo, Kalama, and Kappert Eric Argo Audrea Kappert Cathy Kalama Union Bank & Trust (UBT) recently welcomed Eric Argo and Audrea Kappert as Vice President - Private Banking, and Cathy Kalama as Vice President & Trust Officer at its Omaha office at 177th & West Center. Argo received his bachelor's degree in finance and business management from Simpson College. He has been in the private banking field in Omaha for over 20 years and will use his experience to provide a holistic view of banking and investment needs to help simplify clients' financial lives. Argo will serve as a trusted advisor and advocate, working with other experts within UBT to deliver the best solutions and advice for clients, providing a wide range of tailored banking solutions, including deposit accounts, private mortgage lending, personal lending, business financing, investment management, and wealth management. Argo is involved with Special Olympics Nebraska, Inc., Habitat for Humanity, Junior Achievement, and Food Bank of the Heartland. Kappert has been in the private banking and trust services fields for more than 17 years. She received her bachelor's degree in marketing from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and is a graduate of Creighton University School of Law. She will collaborate with various internal and external experts to provide financial solutions for her clients' wealth management goals. Her primary focus is to provide clients with tailored products and services to best meet their banking needs. Kappert is a member of the Nebraska State Bar Association, Omaha Bar Association, and Association of Corporate Growth (ACG). Kalama comes to UBT with nearly 30 years of wealth management, trust, and estate experience. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration specializing in accounting and office management from Kearney State College, now University of Nebraska Kearney. In her new role, she will offer in-depth knowledge of wealth management and estate planning products to individuals through investment management services, trust, conservatorships, and estate administration. She will leverage her extensive experience working cross-functionally across banking operations to accomplish client's financial goals. Kalama will provide personalized and comprehensive guidance and service to clients to meet their overall wealth management objectives. She is currently involved with the Omaha Estate Planning Council. Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment, and trust services, in addition to serving as program manager for Nebraska's NEST College Savings Plan. The bank has 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the third-largest privately owned bank in Nebraska, with bank assets of $5.9 billion and trust assets of $44.0 billion as of June 30, 2021.