Union Bank & Trust Promotes Cole Union Bank & Trust recently promoted Wes Cole to the position of Vice President - Business Banking Manager. Cole joined UBT in 2015 and brings 25 years of banking experience to his new role, where he will lead the commercial and industrial team at the bank's West Center branch. Cole received his master's degree in business administration from Bellevue University in 2006, later completing the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado in 2021. He currently sits on the board for Phoenix Academy and has been a past board member of Risk Management Association (RMA), Partnership for Kids, and Voices for Children. Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment, and trust services, in addition to serving as program manager for Nebraska's NEST College Savings Plan. The bank has 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the third-largest privately owned bank in Nebraska, with bank assets of $7.0 billion and trust assets of $43.4 billion as of June 30, 2022.
