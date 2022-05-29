Union Bank & Trust Hires Schommer, Blocher Michael Schommer Sean Blocher Union Bank & Trust (UBT) is pleased to announce that it has recently hired Michael Schommer and Sean Blocher as Vice Presidents of Business Banking for the Omaha market. Originally from Lincoln, Schommer has spent time in Omaha, Nashville, and Kansas City during his 23-year banking career. He currently serves the community by empowering nonprofit organizations as a member of the board of directors for Thrivinci. Schommer received his bachelor's degree in Business Administration, graduating summa cum laude from Doane University, and is projected to complete his master's program through Doane in 2023. Blocher brings 17 years of banking experience to his role, seven of which were spent in business banking. He's currently involved in the community serving with the Aksarben Foundation and Junior Achievement. He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment, and trust services, in addition to serving as program manager for Nebraska's NEST College Savings Plan. The bank has 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the third-largest privately owned bank in Nebraska, with bank assets of $6.5 billion and trust assets of $46.8 billion as of December 31, 2021.