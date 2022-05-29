 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Union Bank & Trust

  • 0
Union Bank & Trust

Union Bank & Trust Hires Schommer, Blocher Michael Schommer Sean Blocher Union Bank & Trust (UBT) is pleased to announce that it has recently hired Michael Schommer and Sean Blocher as Vice Presidents of Business Banking for the Omaha market. Originally from Lincoln, Schommer has spent time in Omaha, Nashville, and Kansas City during his 23-year banking career. He currently serves the community by empowering nonprofit organizations as a member of the board of directors for Thrivinci. Schommer received his bachelor's degree in Business Administration, graduating summa cum laude from Doane University, and is projected to complete his master's program through Doane in 2023. Blocher brings 17 years of banking experience to his role, seven of which were spent in business banking. He's currently involved in the community serving with the Aksarben Foundation and Junior Achievement. He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment, and trust services, in addition to serving as program manager for Nebraska's NEST College Savings Plan. The bank has 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the third-largest privately owned bank in Nebraska, with bank assets of $6.5 billion and trust assets of $46.8 billion as of December 31, 2021.

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP

Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP

LDM Welcomes Two New Attorneys to their West Des Moines Office Janice M. Thomas Bryony J. Whitaker Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP is pleased to…

Arbor Bank

Arbor Bank

Arbor Bank Hires Brent Blume as Omaha Market President Arbor Bank, the community banking leader in Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa is please…

Koley Jessen

Koley Jessen

Koley Jessen Attains Mansfield Certification Plus Status Diversity Lab has announced that Koley Jessen is one of 26 firms that successfully ac…

Owen Holdings

Owen Holdings

 Owen Holdings, an industry-leader in metal and steel fabrication, forming and finishing with 6 locations in the Midwest, is excited to announ…

Swanson Russell

Swanson Russell

Swanson Russell Chairman Dave Hansen Inducted into TOCA Hall of Fame Swanson Russell Chairman Dave Hansen was inducted into the Turf & Orn…

Watch Now: Related Video

Items and services you shouldn't skimp on

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert