Union Bank & Trust Promotes Carkoski Union Bank & Trust recently promoted Amy Carkoski to Vice President - Retirement Planning Services. Carkoski joined Union Bank in 1998 and brings more than 20 years of experience to her new role. She earned a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln in 1998. Carkoski is a Certified IRA Services Professional and is a part of the Institute of Certified Bankers. In her spare time, she serves her community by volunteering with Domesti-PUPS. Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment, and trust services. The bank has 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the third-largest privately owned bank in Nebraska, with bank assets of $5.4 billion and trust assets of $28.6 billion as of June 30, 2020.

