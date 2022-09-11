Union Bank & Trust Hires Stang Union Bank & Trust (UBT) is pleased to announce that it has hired LuAnne Stang for the role of Mortgage Loan Officer. Stang brings 17 years of mortgage experience to her new position where she'll focus on residential mortgage lending. A graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Stang is a member of the Nebraska Mortgage Association, Omaha Area Board of Realtors, and Women's Council of Realtors. Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment, and trust services, in addition to serving as program manager for Nebraska's NEST College Savings Plan. The bank has 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the third-largest privately owned bank in Nebraska, with bank assets of $7.0 billion and trust assets of $43.4 billion as of June 30, 2022.