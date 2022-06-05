Union Bank & Trust Hires Larsen Union Bank & Trust (UBT) is pleased to announce that it has hired Rod Larsen to serve as Vice President - Secondary Mortgage Market Director. Larsen brings 29 years of mortgage experience to his position, where he'll oversee UBT's secondary mortgage origination and underwriting operations in the Lincoln, Omaha, Kansas City, and Greater Nebraska markets. Larsen's community involvement includes work with Habitat for Humanity, Omaha Food Bank, and Little Giants Foundation. A 1991 graduate of Morningside University, Larsen was named Nebraska Mortgage Association's Mortgage Professional of the Year in 2019 and has been a Scotsman Guide Top 1% Lender for the past six years. He's currently serving as President of the Nebraska Mortgage Association. Larsen has been an associate member of the Omaha Area Board of Realtors since 1994 and the Metro Omaha Builders Association since 1995. He's also been a member of the Millard Business Association since 2018. Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment, and trust services, in addition to serving as program manager for Nebraska's NEST College Savings Plan. The bank has 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the third-largest privately owned bank in Nebraska, with bank assets of $6.5 billion and trust assets of $46.8 billion as of December 31, 2021.
