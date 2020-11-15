 Skip to main content
Union Bank & Trust Hires Brett Union Bank & Trust is pleased to announce that it has hired Jason Brett as Vice President - Transportation Fleet Financing. In his new role, Brett will bring personalized customer service directly to transportation fleet companies by providing over-the-road equipment financing, as well as lines of credit and real estate loans. Brett earned his bachelor's degree in Finance and Banking from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and his MBA from the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University. Prior to joining Union Bank & Trust, Brett worked in commercial lending and equipment financing for 17 years. An active member of his community, Brett serves as a board member for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands. Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment, and trust services. The bank has 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the third-largest privately owned bank in Nebraska, with bank assets of $5.4 billion and trust assets of $28.6 billion as of June 30, 2020.

