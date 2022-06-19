Union Bank & Trust Promotes Soneson, Hires Brockman Evan Soneson Anthony Brockman Union Bank & Trust (UBT) is pleased to announce that it has recently promoted Evan Soneson and hired Anthony Brockman to the position of Mortgage Loan Officer for the Omaha market. Soneson joined UBT in August 2011 and has served the bank in various Customer Service department capacities, including Branch Manager and Customer Service Officer. Soneson will use his 10 years of banking experience at UBT to serve the Omaha market in mortgage loan origination. A 2012 graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University and native of Holdrege, Soneson has been involved as a volunteer with the Backpack Program, Junior Achievement, and Lincoln Public Schools' Ventures in Partnership program. He recently graduated UBT's Leadership Development Program. Brockman joined UBT in November 2021 and brings 26 years of financial services experience to his new role, including his most recent position as a Branch Manager. He's also served in roles as Sales Manager, Small Business Consultant, and Property and Casualty Agent during his career. Brockman attended Norfolk State University and is planning to continue his education at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He's a Dave Ramsey Certified Financial Coach. Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment, and trust services, in addition to serving as program manager for Nebraska's NEST College Savings Plan. The bank has 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the third-largest privately owned bank in Nebraska, with bank assets of $6.5 billion and trust assets of $46.8 billion as of December 31, 2021.