Union Bank & Trust
Union Bank & Trust

Union Bank & Trust's Customer Appreciation Day to Support Food Banks Statewide Union Bank & Trust is taking a different approach to its annual Customer Appreciation Day this year, with an emphasis on giving back to Nebraska communities during a time of growing need. Rather than the typical format of the annual event, in which customers and the general public were invited into bank lobbies for refreshments and fellowship, Union Bank will make donations to food banks in the communities it serves. In Lincoln, the bank will donate $5,000 to the Food Bank of Lincoln on Friday, September 4, which is National Food Bank Day. Donations will also be made in Omaha and in 15 communities across Greater Nebraska, from Valentine to Auburn. In communities that don't have a local food bank, donations will go to the local backpack program or school system. To see all Union Bank & Trust locations, visit ubt.com/locations. Union Bank & Trust is a privately-owned Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment, and trust services. The bank has 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the third-largest privately owned bank in Nebraska, with bank assets of $5.4 billion and trust assets of $28.6 billion as of June 30, 2020.

