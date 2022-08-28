Stephen McCown Announces His Future Retirement as President/CEO; United Republic Bank Hires Chris Wiedenfeld as its Next Leader Stephen McCown, President and CEO at United Republic Bank, has formally announced his retirement in the spring of 2023. The Board of Directors of United Republic Bank have hired Chris Wiedenfeld as his successor. Chris will assume the role of President and CEO following McCown's retirement. "Steve McCown provided exceptional leadership throughout his 10 years at URB," said Don Moore, Chairman of Republic Corp. The Board would also like to extend our sincere appreciation for his guidance and strategic direction of the bank." "I couldn't be more delighted that Chris has been named my successor," said McCown. Wiedenfeld comes to the Bank with 27 years of banking experience, including over 15 years in management roles. Chris has spent the last 18 years working directly in the Omaha metropolitan area where he has established relationships throughout the business community and has been involved in different non-profit organizations. He holds a B.A. degree in Business Administration from Mount Marty University and is a graduate from the Graduate School of Banking in Madison, WI. "I am excited to join United Republic Bank (URB) and be the successor to the position of President/CEO. As I learned about the opportunity, I found that Steve and the staff have done an excellent job of positioning the bank for the future. I know there's a place for the locally owned, community bank in this market and I'm looking forward to help build on the positive momentum the bank has. It's pretty exciting to think about what United Republic Bank can look like five-to-ten years from now." "We are going to miss Steve at URB; he has been a great leader," said Amy Pelz, EVP Operations and Board Director at United Republic Bank. "As a member of the Search Committee to find Steve's replacement, it was evident that Chris not only possessed the background and the expertise we were looking for, but that he was a perfect culture fit for URB. We are very excited about the future of the bank and we are confident that Chris is the right person to take our bank to the next level." Please join the Board of Directors of United Republic Bank in wishing Steve McCown the best in his future retirement and welcoming Chris Wiedenfeld to our bank.