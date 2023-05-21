Dinsdale Earns Lifetime Achievement Award Sid Dinsdale received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 38th Annual University of NebraskaLincoln College of Business Advisory Board Awards Luncheon on April 21. The award honors his outstanding leadership, time, energy and guidance throughout his career. He is chairman and president of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc., a family-owned business that owns Pinnacle Bank in Lincoln, Nebraska; Fort Worth, Texas; and Cody, Wyoming; and Bank of Colorado in Fort Collins. Growing up in Palmer, Nebraska, Dinsdale worked in the family feedlot, hay fields and irrigation operation. He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of NebraskaLincoln in 1975. His education continued at the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Colorado and the Presidents Program at Harvard University. He joined the family banking company in 1978 and became the president of Bank of Papillion in 1985. Dinsdale began working alongside his father, Roy, in the company in the early 1990s. Involved in the community, he serves on boards for Methodist Health System and Ameritas Life Insurance and previously for Midlands Hospital, Children's Hospital, Humane Society, STRATCOM Consultation Committee and the University of Nebraska Foundation. "It has been my greatest privilege to have a family who supports me and supports the family business. A family business has the best ownership possible if the family and the business are capable. The reason is simple, no one cares as much, and we are fortunate to have partners and staff who become like family," Sid said.