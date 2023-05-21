Carson Group Recognized for Corporate Leadership The University of NebraskaLincoln College of Business awarded Carson Group the 2023 Corporate Leadership Award. This award recognizes excellence in Nebraska-based companies with a high commitment to their communities, customers and employees. Carson Group Founder and CEO Ron Carson accepted the award at the 38th Annual College of Business Advisory Board Awards Luncheon on April 21. Carson began honing his core principles while working from his residence hall at the University of NebraskaLincoln in 1982. The Carson Group has grown to be one of the country's largest financial advisor coaching networks, serving more than 44,700 families.