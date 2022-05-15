Wayne D. Brown Named Urban League of Nebraska CEO The Urban League of Nebraska Board of Directors announced that Wayne D. Brown has been unanimously appointed as CEO of the Urban League of Nebraska. Mr. Brown was selected after a nationwide search. He has served in the role on an interim basis since July, 2021. Mr. Brown joined the Urban League of Nebraska in February, 2015 as Vice President of Programs and Services. He is an Omaha native whose leadership experience includes local nonprofits The Omaha Community Foundation, Avenue Scholars, and the Wounded Warrior Project. He is a graduate of Omaha Benson High School and a graduate of Creighton University's School of Law. "Wayne has been, and will continue to be, a tremendous asset to the Urban League of Nebraska," said ULN Board President, Chris Estwick. "Wayne's extensive experience in the nonprofit sector has demonstrated his commitment to the Omaha community. The Board of Directors is excited to continue the important work of the Urban League of Nebraska under Wayne's leadership." "I stand on the shoulders of over 90 years of Urban League leadership in Nebraska," said Mr. Brown. "I am proud to continue the tradition of advocating for increased education and employment opportunities for the constituents we serve."